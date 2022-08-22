Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $215,229,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

ALNY stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.99. 20,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,333. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

