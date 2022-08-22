Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 603,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

ALHC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,140,417.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,894,457 shares of company stock valued at $45,914,309. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

