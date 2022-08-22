Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 1,258,058 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,099,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.77 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

