Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.49

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 257633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

