Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently:

8/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $110.00.

8/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $115.00.

8/11/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $98.00.

7/22/2022 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

7/11/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 1,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,657. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

