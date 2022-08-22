Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 634,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

