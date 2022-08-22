Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Nine Ten Capital Management LLC

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Agilysys comprises 9.2% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned about 7.20% of Agilysys worth $71,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

AGYS stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.51 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

