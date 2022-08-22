agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 3.8% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. 26,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,039,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $214,563.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $214,563.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,051,251 shares of company stock worth $292,807,649. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.