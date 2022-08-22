AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

