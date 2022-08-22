Adshares Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.39 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Adshares has a total market cap of $92.39 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00014532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,693,336 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

