ACENT Price Down 4% Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ACENT has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $341,905.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACENT has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00128992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080746 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.