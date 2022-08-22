Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

