AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,421. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

