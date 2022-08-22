Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 903 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $161.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

