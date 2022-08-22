Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 720 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

