Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

