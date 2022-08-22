Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,503,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,807,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $84,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 117,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

