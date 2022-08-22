Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. The company has a market capitalization of $444.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

