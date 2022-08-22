Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

