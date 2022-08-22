Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

