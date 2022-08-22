Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
