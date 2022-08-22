83,902 Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for 1.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 44,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

ECH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 833,805 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

