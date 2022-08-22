6,044 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 130,499 shares during the last quarter.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of RMGCU stock remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.