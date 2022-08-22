5,000 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Better World Acquisition Stock Performance
BWACU remained flat at $10.32 on Monday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.
Better World Acquisition Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better World Acquisition (BWACU)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.