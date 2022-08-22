5,000 Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWACU remained flat at $10.32 on Monday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

Better World Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.