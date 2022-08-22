39,187 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 197,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

