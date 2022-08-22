360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.
360 DigiTech Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.
360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.