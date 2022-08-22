360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 977,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,561. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

