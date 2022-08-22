300 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded down $74.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,011.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,871. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,890.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,118.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

