215,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.3% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.77. 246,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,668,238. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

