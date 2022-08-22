20,000 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

