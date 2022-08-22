2,000 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.01. 14,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

