196,074 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,524,000. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.88. 42,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -241.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.58. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.