18,099 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLATU remained flat at $9.83 on Monday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

