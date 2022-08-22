172,900 Shares in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU) Acquired by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Signal Hill Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $992,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $359,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Signal Hill Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SGHLU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Signal Hill Acquisition Profile

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

