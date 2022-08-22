14,172 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

