11,381 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 300.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEPWU remained flat at $9.88 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

