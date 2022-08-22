10,675 Shares in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Where Food Comes From at the end of the most recent quarter.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFCF traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.66. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 17.11%.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

