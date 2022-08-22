105 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.07. 8,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.03 and its 200 day moving average is $303.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.