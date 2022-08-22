10,000 Shares in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,119. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $889.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

