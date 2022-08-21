Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Zynga Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zynga by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 102,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.