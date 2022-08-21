ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

