ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 2.2% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,688 shares of company stock valued at $35,653,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 3,326,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,047. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.