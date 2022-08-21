ZooKeeper Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $185,721.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00778600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 226,423,870 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

