ZENZO Market Capitalization Tops $140,944.24 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $140,944.24 and $229.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

