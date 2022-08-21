ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $2,072.57 and approximately $1,231.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

