YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $14,447.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YUMMY Profile
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
