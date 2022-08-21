YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $14,447.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00774873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

