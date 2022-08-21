Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after buying an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

