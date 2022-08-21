Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0050

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $168,701.65 and approximately $121,762.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,476.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00128146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095149 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

