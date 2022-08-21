YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.92 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $204,154.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,411.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00127754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095439 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

