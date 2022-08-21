Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.06 million and $401.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00298531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00115181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,786,091 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

