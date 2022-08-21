Ycash (YEC) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.08 million and $325.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00301926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00114932 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00078043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,789,366 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.